Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

