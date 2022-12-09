Mather Group LLC. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $210.54. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

