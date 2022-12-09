Mather Group LLC. Purchases 140,902 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 291.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,902 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

