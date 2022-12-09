Mather Group LLC. Purchases 172,455 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,455 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.81% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 281.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,538,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after acquiring an additional 874,597 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. 8,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

