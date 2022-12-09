Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,293 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $198.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,234. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

