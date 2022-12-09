Mather Group LLC. Purchases 63,237 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $142,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $142.97. 43,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,425. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.11.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

