Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,225 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 9.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,875. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.