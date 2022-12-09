Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 3,006 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $10,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 769,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,379.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 170 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $625.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $154,024.56.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86.

On Monday, September 12th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64.

Shares of AGIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 38,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.22.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AgileThought by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AgileThought by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

