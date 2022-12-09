Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 3,006 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILGet Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $10,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 769,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,379.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 170 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $625.60.
  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $154,024.56.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64.

AgileThought Stock Performance

Shares of AGIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 38,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.22.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGILGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AgileThought by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AgileThought by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.