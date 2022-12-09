MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stake Reduced by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,594 shares during the quarter. MBIA comprises about 2.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 1.81% of MBIA worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth about $89,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MBIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Stock Down 0.6 %

MBI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIA Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on MBI. Compass Point began coverage on MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

