McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $273.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.