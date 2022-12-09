Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.85

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Medigus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Medigus has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

