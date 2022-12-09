Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,313,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,801,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

MDT opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

