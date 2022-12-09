MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.