Merk Investments LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.0% of Merk Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

