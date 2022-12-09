Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Down 7.1%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.56 and last traded at 1.70. 145,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,164,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $502.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 845.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of 2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 23.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 43.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

