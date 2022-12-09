Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$37,250.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$37,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$507,717.50.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$319.61 million and a PE ratio of -20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

