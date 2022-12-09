Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$37,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$37,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$507,717.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$319.61 million and a PE ratio of -20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.