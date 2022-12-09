Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Walter J. Aspatore Sells 9,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

MEI stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $50.39.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.