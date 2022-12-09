Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Walter J. Aspatore Sells 9,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %
MEI stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $50.39.
Methode Electronics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
