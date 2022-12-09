MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $17.51

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.13 million and $2.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00101976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020822 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240756 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.76645135 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,975,940.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

