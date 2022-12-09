Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.70 ($9.16) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) target price on Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) target price on Metro in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on Metro in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.30 ($8.74) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85. Metro has a one year low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a one year high of €11.60 ($12.21).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.