MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.85 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0213 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.