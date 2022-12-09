Michael David Dunn Sells 5,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 282,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $627.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.