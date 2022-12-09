Midas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.45 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $85.45 million and $209,811.79 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for $32.78 or 0.00189904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 32.71565762 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $214,188.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

