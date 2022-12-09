Mina Price Down 3.6% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Mina has a market cap of $421.00 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 767,732,635 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 767,189,589.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55450495 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,560,982.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

