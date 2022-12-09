MinePlex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.11 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $31.11 million and $5.54 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,288,746 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

