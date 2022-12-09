Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 213,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,602,149 shares.The stock last traded at $50.86 and had previously closed at $71.52.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

