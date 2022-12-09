Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Sells $190,800.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 491,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,694. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

