MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $188.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

