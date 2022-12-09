MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $188.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.81.
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
