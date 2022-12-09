Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Acquires $16,676.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $16,676.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,367,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,266,771.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $22,302.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $132,608.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 256 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.
Mondee Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MOND traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on MOND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
