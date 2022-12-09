Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,702. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.