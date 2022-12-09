Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

