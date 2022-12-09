Monero (XMR) Price Hits $146.52 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $146.52 or 0.00850061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $74.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,236.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00453725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00111242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00649698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00250684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00260474 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,211,080 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.