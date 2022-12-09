MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $334-337 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.84 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

