MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.36. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

