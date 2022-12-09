Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Cintas accounts for 3.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cintas by 1,626.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after buying an additional 76,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cintas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Cintas by 47.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 253,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after buying an additional 81,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,334. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $463.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.