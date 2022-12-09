Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,923 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 171,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,702,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

