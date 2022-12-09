Montchanin Asset Management LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 7.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $17.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 309,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

