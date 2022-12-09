Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 935 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 58,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $25,877,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.99. 5,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.87.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

