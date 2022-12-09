Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 113,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.23. 14,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,941. The stock has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.15. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

