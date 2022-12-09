Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,909 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

MEG stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

