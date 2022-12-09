Moonriver (MOVR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.62 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.24 or 0.00048057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $48.27 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,581,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,860,000 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

