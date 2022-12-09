Morgan Stanley Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.79.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.10 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

