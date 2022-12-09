Morgan Stanley Downgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Equal Weight

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

