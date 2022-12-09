Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -758.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

