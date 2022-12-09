Morgan Stanley Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $92.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.32.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

EW stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.