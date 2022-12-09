Morgan Stanley Lowers Largo (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$10.00

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Price Performance

Largo stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,405. Largo has a 12 month low of C$6.34 and a 12 month high of C$18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.19.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.