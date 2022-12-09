Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.01

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.01 and traded as low as C$109.09. Morguard shares last traded at C$109.44, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Morguard Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

