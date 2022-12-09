Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $47,503.26 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MWA opened at $11.53 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several equities analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

