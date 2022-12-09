Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.25

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 48539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MURGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($322.11) to €316.00 ($332.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($347.37) to €350.00 ($368.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.