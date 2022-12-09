Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

