Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $155.14 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.91.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.